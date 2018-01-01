enter name
review logos
customize it
You have an idea for a new business. Exciting times! The best part of starting any business is making it real. And there's nothing that generates more impact than a brand new logo.
Our logo maker makes logo design easy by completely automating the logo design process. It's simple: with just a couple of clicks, you can create your own logo. Our design algorithms make sure your logo always adheres to good logo design.
please fill in your name and slogan
Start the design process by entering your company name and slogan. Tell us about your industry and select your favorite color.
This is the fun part! My Brand New Logo will now generate endless logo variations. These logos are are uniquely generated just for you.
You can now customize your logo until it looks exactly how you want. Creating your logo is free, you only pay when you want to use it.
Our AI algorithms are based on how a professional designer works. We create unique logos every time, no two logos are ever the same.
You can generate your logos for free, and only pay when you're happy with your logo. Find out more about pricing
Our algorithms follow design principles from professional design companies. This ensures carefully balanced and good looking logo designs.
Smart Shapes are graphic symbols that are editable in lots of ways. You can adjust the curves and form factor of each of them.
Your logos are automatically resized to use on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram. Just upload your new logo thumbnail.
Your logo is yours. You can use it for commercial or non-commercial purposes.
Wherever you use your logo (e.g. Microsoft Word, Powerpoint or Apple Keynote), they are always super crisp.
Besides regular graphic files, you'll receive your logo in SVG format. Perfect for scaling in any size so you can use it on business cards and billboards.
I kickstarted my visual branding in 5 minutes. Very happy I could just concentrate on running my company.
Never thought I could design a logo myself. It's just so much fun :)
I needed a recognizable logo for my cafe. My Brand New Logo easily has the best value for money, hands-down.
I looked at other logo sites, but My Brand New Logo really generates the most professional logos.
Highly recommended. You just type in your name, and My Brand New Logo does the rest.
Compared to hiring a designer, My Brand New Logo is faster, easier and way cheaper. Cannot recommend it enough!
I just downloaded the logo from My Brand New Logo and put it on my own T-shirts :)
A logo maker is an online tool that helps you create your own logo. Our logo creator automatically generates logo designs for you and makes it very easy for you to use.
Our logo maker puts you in control so you can design your own logo. Simply answer a couple of questions and our logo generator does the rest.
It's free to create your logo designs. You only have to pay when you're completely happy and want to download your logo package.
You will receive all logo design files that you would normally get from a design studio, such as a .PNG logo, .JPG logo and .SVG logo for use on websites and business cards.
After you've purchased your logo, you'll get your logo package instantly. The logo package includes ready-made logo files for social media so you can start brading your social channels straight away.
Yes. Once you've purchased your logo, it's 100% yours and you can do whatever you want with it. You own all commercial rights of your logo.
Go ahead, fill in your company name and see your logos in 5 seconds. You only have to pay when you're completely happy with your logo. Just try it, it's fun: