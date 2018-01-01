My Brand New Logo
log in
My Brand New Logo
how it works
pricing
log in
register
en

design your own logo with our automatic logo maker

1

enter name

2

review logos

3

customize it

surprise me
pick a color
Logo for stationery items
Logo for a cafe or restaurant
Logo for a bed & breakfast

Create a brand new logo

It's easy with our online logo maker

You have an idea for a new business. Exciting times! The best part of starting any business is making it real. And there's nothing that generates more impact than a brand new logo.

Our logo maker makes logo design easy by completely automating the logo design process. It's simple: with just a couple of clicks, you can create your own logo. Our design algorithms make sure your logo always adheres to good logo design.

create my logo

logo thumbnail

customize this logo

please fill in your name and slogan

cancel
customize

How to make a logo

In just 3 steps, you'll get your own free logo designs

  1. Tell us about your business

    Start the design process by entering your company name and slogan. Tell us about your industry and select your favorite color.

  2. Pick your favorite logo

    This is the fun part! My Brand New Logo will now generate endless logo variations. These logos are are uniquely generated just for you.

  3. Customize your logo

    You can now customize your logo until it looks exactly how you want. Creating your logo is free, you only pay when you want to use it.

create my logo

Examples of what you can do with the logos created with My Brand New Logo

I kickstarted my visual branding in 5 minutes. Very happy I could just concentrate on running my company.

Never thought I could design a logo myself. It's just so much fun :)

I needed a recognizable logo for my cafe. My Brand New Logo easily has the best value for money, hands-down.

I looked at other logo sites, but My Brand New Logo really generates the most professional logos.

Highly recommended. You just type in your name, and My Brand New Logo does the rest.

Compared to hiring a designer, My Brand New Logo is faster, easier and way cheaper. Cannot recommend it enough!

I just downloaded the logo from My Brand New Logo and put it on my own T-shirts :)

Learn how to create your own logo

Check our latest logo design guidelines

the meaning of colors in logo design

The meaning of colors in logo design

And how to choose your own logo color

color gradient

How to design a gradient logo

and why a color gradient makes your logo stand out

Barista

Create a logo for Instagram

5 reasons why you need an Instagram logo

Barista smiling

7 Logo trends for 2020

A guide for modern logo design

discover all logo design guidelines

Frequently asked questions

and all the answers

Make your own logo now

Curious? Let's try it yourself

Go ahead, fill in your company name and see your logos in 5 seconds. You only have to pay when you're completely happy with your logo. Just try it, it's fun:

surprise me
pick a color

© 2018 – 2020 Monokai. Made with in Amsterdam. — terms of use

    load more

          change language

          • English
          • čeština
          • dansk
          • Deutsch
          • Español
          • suomi
          • Français
          • Italiano
          • 日本語
          • 한국어
          • Nederlands
          • Norsk
          • język polski
          • Português
          • Русский
          • svenska
          • Türkçe
          OK